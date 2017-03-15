 Bend man gets 8 years in prison for shooting 2 people last April

Bend man gets 8 years in prison for shooting 2 people last April

 In Local News
0
0

A 24 year old Bend man was sentenced to 8 years in prison yesterday for shooting 2 people last April in NW Bend with an AK-47. Walker Henneke entered an Alford plea to 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 1 count of unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting took place April 24th when Henneke and several others got into an altercation early in the morning in front of his home at NW 15th and Newport Avenue. He went back into his home, got his rifle shooting and injuring 2 of the people.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment