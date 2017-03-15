 Bend man gets 8 years in prison for shooting 2 people last April

A 24 year old Bend man was sentenced to 8 years in prison yesterday for shooting 2 people last April in NW Bend with an AK-47. Walker Henneke entered an Alford plea to 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 1 count of unlawful use of a weapon. The shooting took place April 24th when Henneke and several others got into an altercation early in the morning in front of his home at NW 15th and Newport Avenue. He went back into his home, got his rifle shooting and injuring 2 of the people.