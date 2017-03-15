 10 arrested in the Redmond area on various drug charges

10 people were arrested late Monday evening into yesterday morning at various locations in and around Redmond following a drug bust at a home on SW 32nd Court. The Redmond Street Crimes Team and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team worked together in arresting the 7 men and 3 women who were from Bend Redmond and Prineville. Methamphetamine and heroin were seized at the home along with a material used to cut the drugs giving the sellers more quantity to make more money. This investigation is ongoing.