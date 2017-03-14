 Senator Merkley in Central Oregon for town hall meetings this Saturday

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will be in Central Oregon this Saturday and hold 3 town hall meetings. The meetings will be in Madras, Prineville and Redmond. The Senator has put on a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties annually since he took office in 2009. Merkley will update constituents on his work in Washington D.C. and find out what issues are on people’s minds. The full schedule of his visits can be found on the Senators website.