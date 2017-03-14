 Nearly 5 dozen cats rescued from home in Crescent

The Humane Society of Central Oregon helped of a couple in Crescent yesterday rescuing 58 cats from the people who were being evicted from their home. The cats were taken to the shelter in Bend, most being under weight and all having ear mites. A 59th cat will come to the shelter today. Some could end up being able to be adopted by the end of the week. If people would like to help they can make a donation to pay for medical treatment for the cats and food. For details go online to HSCO dot org.