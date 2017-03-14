 2 arrested in Crooked River Ranch with help of armored vehicle

2 people were arrested yesterday in Crooked River Ranch on a variety of charges. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 40 year old Marcus St. Clair was wanted on various warrants in Deschutes and Multnomah County’s. According to the sheriff’s office he has a history of resisting arrest and has made threats to harm officers should they attempt to arrest him. A search warrant to arrest St. Clair was issued and an armored vehicle using a loud speaker called him and 31 year old Emily St. Clair out of their home off Sand Ridge Road. The two cooperated and were taken into custody.