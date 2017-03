The Deschutes National Forest will hold two public meetings this week to gather input on the 5 wilderness areas in the Cascades. The meetings will look at visitor trends and resource impacts on the Mount Jefferson, Mount Washington, 3 Sisters, Diamond Peak and Waldo Lake Wilderness areas. The meetings will be at the forest service headquarters on Friday from 5; 30pm to 7; 30 pm and on Saturday from 9 am to 11 am.