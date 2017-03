A 37 year old Bend man was arrested yesterday morning after leading deputies on a mile long chase. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Gentry Ceniga failed to pull over for officers on Highway 20 for driving in the wrong lane. He then turned on to Dayton Road and drove to his house. He was arrested in his driveway for attempting to elude and driving under the influence. He was booked into the county jail and later released.