An investigation by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team has led to the arrest of 2 men for selling cocaine. 38 year old Shawnte Harris and 46 year old Derone Harris were taken into custody at their home on Skylark Drive after a search warrant was served. Officers found a quarter of an ounce of cocaine along with packaging materials, scales and 2 firearms. They were both lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on various drug related charges.