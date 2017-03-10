 Prineville man charged with manslaughter in 2016 accident

A 19 year old man from Prineville was arrested yesterday in connection with an accident that took place March 31 of 2016 west of Redmond on Highway 126 killing a Madras man. According to the Oregon State Police, Justice Collins was heading east on 126 when he crossed the center line hitting 41 year old Jason Franklin of Madras. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, 2nd degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Collins was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on 150 thousand dollars bail. He will be in court this afternoon.

