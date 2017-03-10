 OSU-Cascades engineering consultants have plan to integrate pumice mine and county demolition landfill

A group of engineering consultants have come up with a plan for the additional acreage being looked at to expand the OSU-Cascades Campus. The plan would involve taking dirt out of the Deschutes County Landfill that OSU is looking to purchase, and use that to fill the old pumice mine site. That would eliminate the need for additional fill and eliminate much of the truck traffic in the area. This is all part of a due diligence process undertaken by the college surrounding the reclamation of the landfill and acquisition of the property.