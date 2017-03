Median home prices in Bend slipped a bit in February while going up some in Redmond, according to a report released by the Beacon Appraisal Group. The average price of a home sold in Bend in February went down 4.6 percent to 354 thousand dollars while in Redmond that number was up 3 percent to 266 thousand dollars. Both markets saw home prices higher than a year ago with Redmond homes going for 18 percent more than in 2016.