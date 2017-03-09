 COCC Board of Directors look at 2017-2018 tuition increase

Last night the Central Oregon Community College Board of Directors met and got their 1st look at the schools general fund budget for the upcoming school year. One of the items in the budget was an increase in tuition. College officials are looking at a 2 dollar increase for in district students per credit hour up to 95 dollars. There are also increases in tuition for those who live out of district and out of state. The board will consider approving the price hike at their meeting April 12th.