 11 year old girl and father found safe on Warm Springs Reservation

The 11 year old girl from the Portland area and her 44 year old father who were the subject of a search on the Warm Springs Reservation were located yesterday hitchhiking about 25 miles west of Warm Springs. According to the FBI Thomas Stofiel and Kaitlyn Stofiel were found about a mile from where there vehicle was discovered over 2 weeks ago on Mt. Wilson Drive. The 2 had been camping. Both were cold and wet but in good shape. Kaitlyn was taken into protective custody to be placed with other family members. No charges are expected to be filed against the father.