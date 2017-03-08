 Semi truck lodged in Ken’s Sporting Goods in Crescent

The semi truck that ran into Ken’s Sporting Goods in Crescent hasn’t been moved yet as the owner of the building and the new owners of the business are figuring out their next step. The semi truck plowed into the well known establishment around 8; 30 Monday evening taking out the left side of the building. The store was closed at the time so no one was injured. The Mathers family who bought the business about a year ago from Chuck DeFoe said they will reopen the business in the future.