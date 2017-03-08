 Job growth remains strong in Deschutes County

Job growth remains strong in Deschutes County

 In Local News
0
0

The winter weather didn’t keep people from working in January. That according to the latest unemployment numbers for Central Oregon. According to the Oregon Employment Department unemployment for Deschutes County in January was at 4 point 6 percent, up from 4 point 4 percent in December. Jefferson County was at 6 percent unemployment and Crook County went down to 6 point 6 percent unemployment, both lower than the previous month. Job growth in Deschutes County topped all metro areas of the state at 4 point 2 percent.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment