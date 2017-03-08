 Job growth remains strong in Deschutes County

The winter weather didn’t keep people from working in January. That according to the latest unemployment numbers for Central Oregon. According to the Oregon Employment Department unemployment for Deschutes County in January was at 4 point 6 percent, up from 4 point 4 percent in December. Jefferson County was at 6 percent unemployment and Crook County went down to 6 point 6 percent unemployment, both lower than the previous month. Job growth in Deschutes County topped all metro areas of the state at 4 point 2 percent.