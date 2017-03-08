 COCC Board to look at tuition increase for students

This evening the Central Oregon Community College Board of Directors will meet as will the college’s budget committee. The budget committee will begin the process of determining the funding needed for the upcoming school year. One of the items on the board of director’s agenda is an increase in tuition. They are looking at a 2 dollar increase for in district students per credit hour up to 95 dollars. Even with the 2 percent hike COCC remains one of the best values in the state for community colleges.

