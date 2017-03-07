 Deschutes County Commissioners hear concerns over proposed pot growing facility east of Bend

A group of citizens east of Bend out Alfalfa Market Road came before the Deschutes County Commissioners to voice their concerns about a marijuana grow facility that is being planned on a 20 acre parcel. The 11 thousand square foot grow operation is being proposed by Ray Rubio who also has plans to live on the property. Rubio’s attorney said the growing operation meets the county criteria but neighbors brought up several concerns from water usage to disposal of the waste water along with security and added traffic. The commissioners asked county counsel to prepare a response in the next 2 weeks. The commissioners have until the 18th of May to decide on the facility.