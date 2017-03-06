 Witnesses being sought in pedestrian vs.vehicle accident

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen an accident Friday evening where a 72 year old man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 12th and NW Galveston. According to Bend Police the incident took place around 6; 30 pm when Richard Fields was stuck by 47 year old Andrew Zurovsky of Bend. Fields was crossing Galveston when the accident took place. He was taken to St. Charles Medical Center in critical condition. Zurovsky stopped and was cooperating with officers. The intersection was closed for about 4 hours. Anyone who may have seen the accident occur should call 322-2960.