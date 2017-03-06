 Fire heavily damages duplex in La Pine

A fire took out a portion of a duplex on Heath Drive in La Pine Saturday afternoon. According to La Pine Fire the blaze was called in just after 3 pm. When firefighters arrived heavy smoke was coming from the eaves and the front door. The bottom floor of the apartment was fully engulfed. Once extinguished a search of the home found a cat upstairs that wasn’t able to be revived by firefighters. The source of the fire was believed to have started either at or near the kitchen stove. The home was heavily damaged.