5 arrested in 2 drug raids in Bend

A pair of drug raids in Bend led to the arrests yesterday of 5 people and the confiscation of an assortment of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team the raids followed a long investigation and took place at a hotel on South 3rd Street and an apartment complex on Butler Market Road. The search warrants led to the seizure of various drugs at both locations along with a hand gun. Taken into custody and lodge in the Deschutes County jail were Kristina Paulsen, Tyler Valdez, David Mershon, Tyler Hood and Christopher Aviles.

