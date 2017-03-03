 2 car accident on Highway 97 seriously injures 1 person

A 2 car accident on Highway 97 near the ODOT weigh station North of Terrebonne near Juniper Butte seriously injured 1 person yesterday afternoon and closed one lane of traffic for several hours. The accident was reported just after 4 pm with a woman being taken to St. Charles in Bend by air ambulance. Flaggers helped to guide traffic through the area where the accident occurred as investigators worked on scene. The names of those involved have not been released at this time.