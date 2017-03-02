 Homestead Canal Trail in Redmond gets funding for face lift and expansion

A half million dollar grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation along with about a million dollars from the City of Redmond will go to improve and lengthen a five mile trail from Odem Medo Road near Highway 97 to Maple Street near the Home Depot at the north end of town. The Redmond City Council approved the funding for the reconstruction and expansion of the Homestead Canal Trail. Work on the trail will begin this summer and should be done by spring of next year according to city officials.