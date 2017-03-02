 High speed chase leads to arrest of 34 year old man at the North end of Redmond

A 34 year old man led Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies on a high speed chase yesterday into Deschutes County before he was apprehended. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies attempted to stop Kori Krisley for a traffic violation about 15 miles south of Madras on Highway 97. They also had reason to believe the pickup he was driving was stolen. Krisley pulled over then took off heading south at speeds reaching over 100 miles an hour. He eventually stopped on Coyner Avenue at the north end of Redmond and was apprehended after a short chase on foot. He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on 5 charges and 4 outstanding warrants out of Deschutes County.