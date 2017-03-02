 Bend City Council approves ride sharing services for Bend

The Bend City Council last night had their 2nd reading of an ordinance that will allow ride sharing firms Uber and Lyft to begin services within the city in May. Both Redmond and Sisters are looking at a similar ordinance. The council also agreed on construction work that will take place on 14th street from Newport to Galveston Avenue. The 1 point 4 million dollar project will be paid for by monies from a 10 year old bond that was used to redo Reed Market Road allowing any additional funds to go towards work on 14th Street.