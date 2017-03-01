 Redmond teen arrested for DUII, 16 year old in accident taken to Portland hospital

Redmond teen arrested for DUII, 16 year old in accident taken to Portland hospital

 In Local News
0
0

A 19 year old Redmond teen was arrested for driving under the influence following an accident last night at Knott Road and Brosterhaus. According to Bend Police Raven Bright was traveling eastbound on Knott when she lost control of her vehicle rolling the car. Bright along with a 14 year old and 16 year old were all injured and taken to St. Charles in Bend. The 16 year old was taken by air ambulance to a Portland hospital. Bright was charged with DUI, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment