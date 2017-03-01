 Redmond teen arrested for DUII, 16 year old in accident taken to Portland hospital

A 19 year old Redmond teen was arrested for driving under the influence following an accident last night at Knott Road and Brosterhaus. According to Bend Police Raven Bright was traveling eastbound on Knott when she lost control of her vehicle rolling the car. Bright along with a 14 year old and 16 year old were all injured and taken to St. Charles in Bend. The 16 year old was taken by air ambulance to a Portland hospital. Bright was charged with DUI, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief.