 Prineville man arrested after tips from citizens as to his identity

A Prineville man who was being sought in connection with various thefts of Prineville businesses has been arrested. 46 year old Donovan Adkins was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit by Prineville Police and Crook County Sheriff’s Deputies. Adkins most recently had stolen items from Prineville Men’s Wear and was caught on camera. Tips from area residents led to his arrest. He was taken to Deschutes County jail due to a lack of jail space in Crook County. He is being held without bail on an outstanding warrant.