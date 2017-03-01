 California man arrested after police chase down wrong side of the Bend Parkway

A 47 year old San Bernardino California man led police on a high speed chase through Bend twice finally being arrested south of Sunriver. According to the Oregon State Police, Robert Fleetwood was stopped yesterday morning heading northbound on Highway 97. After refusing to comply with the trooper he sped off, then pulled a u-turn heading south and came back through Bend on the wrong side of the parkway. He crashed his vehicle into a tree near Vandervert Road and took off on foot. He was tracked down about a half mile away from his car and arrested on various charges.