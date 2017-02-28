 W-2 forms stolen in data breach from Redmond School District employees

A data breach at the Redmond School District has allowed someone impersonating Superintendent Mike McIntosh to get the information of 1000 W-2 tax forms from district employees. The information was stolen last Friday with employees being notified yesterday. W-2’s have employee names, social security numbers, mailing addresses, wages and tax withholding information. The district has notified all those affected and given them information to help them protect themselves from further repercussions. Redmond Police are investigating the incident.