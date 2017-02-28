 Body of lost Prineville man found SE of Bend

The body of a 69 year old Prineville man who went missing 2 months ago after having run out of gas near Crescent was found Sunday by hikers in the area of Bessie Butte South East of Bend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Lester Hyder was driving from Texas to Prineville when he called his brother asking for help. After assisting him, the 2 drove back towards Bend in 2 vehicles and Hyder became separated. His vehicle was eventually found near Cabin Butte where a massive search took place. Hyder’s body was found about a mile and a half from his vehicle. Authorities say he succumbed to the elements.