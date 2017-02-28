 Bend La Pine School Board appoints new member

Bend La Pine School Board appoints new member

The Bend La Pine School board has appointed Carrie McPherson Douglass to fill the board vacancy left when Nori Juba resigned. McPherson Douglass was picked from 4 finalists who were narrowed down from a field of 26 candidates. McPherson Douglass is the managing partner of Education Cities, a nonprofit whose goal is to help low incomes students improve educational opportunities in urban areas. The native Bendite says she will seek reelection in May. She will be sworn in at this evenings meeting.

