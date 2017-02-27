 City of Bend purchases building on Wall for 1.15 million dollars

The City of Bend recently purchased a building on Wall Street to keep up with the growing number of staff members. The Wall Street Family Practice building was purchased for $ 1.15 million dollars and will give the city another 34 hundred square feet of office space. The city has been hiring more staff to meet the demands in departments such as human resources, finance, planning and engineering. The additional space will put off the inevitable which could be the building of a new city hall at some point in the future.