 Alcohol possibly involved in 2 vehicle accident at the North end of Madras on Highway 26

A 2 car accident at the north end of Madras closed Highway 26 for about 45 minutes when a car hit a semi truck. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11 in the evening Saturday. The driver of the car was eastbound and crossed the center line hitting the semi. The driver of the car was taken to St. Charles in Bend with serious injuries while the semi truck driver was uninjured. It appears that alcohol played a role in the accident. The names of the 2 drivers have not been released.