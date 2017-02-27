 4 vehicle accident on Highway 97 shuts down highway for about an hour

 In Local News
A 4 vehicle accident on Highway 97 near the La Pine Transfer Station shut down the highway for about an hour yesterday and sent 3 people to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office the incident took place shortly after 1 in the afternoon when a 16 year old lost control of his pickup and glanced off a car. 2 other vehicles were also impacted in the accident. The 16 year old, his 14 year old passenger and 34 year old Steven Edwards of Bend all went to St. Charles in Bend for medical attention.

R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
