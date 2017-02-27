 4 vehicle accident on Highway 97 shuts down highway for about an hour

A 4 vehicle accident on Highway 97 near the La Pine Transfer Station shut down the highway for about an hour yesterday and sent 3 people to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office the incident took place shortly after 1 in the afternoon when a 16 year old lost control of his pickup and glanced off a car. 2 other vehicles were also impacted in the accident. The 16 year old, his 14 year old passenger and 34 year old Steven Edwards of Bend all went to St. Charles in Bend for medical attention.