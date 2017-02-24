 Edwin Lara back in court yesterday for pretrial hearing

31 year old Edwin Lara of Redmond was back in court yesterday as various motions are beginning to come before a judge prior to Lara’s trial which will be held October 10th. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 24 year old Kaylee Sawyer last July. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he will seek the death penalty against Lara. Defense and prosecution attorneys argued over DNA evidence and the final testing of that evidence with the defense asking to have a witness present when the last tests were scheduled to take place. That motion was denied.