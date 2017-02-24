 Edwin Lara back in court yesterday for pretrial hearing

Edwin Lara back in court yesterday for pretrial hearing

 In Local News
0
0

31 year old Edwin Lara of Redmond was back in court yesterday as various motions are beginning to come before a judge prior to Lara’s trial which will be held October 10th. Lara has been charged with 4 counts of aggravated murder in the death of 24 year old Kaylee Sawyer last July. Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said he will seek the death penalty against Lara. Defense and prosecution attorneys argued over DNA evidence and the final testing of that evidence with the defense asking to have a witness present when the last tests were scheduled to take place. That motion was denied.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment