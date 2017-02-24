 Bend east side McDondalds gets broken into

Bend City Police are looking for a person who broke into the McDonalds on the east side of Bend early yesterday morning. According to police they received an alarm just after 2 in the morning and when they arrived the door to the restaurant was open and various items were out of place. Video surveillance showed a man with dark complexion, black hair and a goatee tampering with the cash register and the alarm speaker panel. It appears that the man may have been intoxicated due to his mannerisms. Anyone who has any information about the incident should call 693-6911.