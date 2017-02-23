 Redmond man arrested for shooting a gun into neighbor’s house

A 24 year old Redmond man was arrested for shooting a gun from his home with the bullet going into a neighbor’s house bouncing off a person’s head while watching television. According to Redmond Police the incident happened just before 10 pm Monday evening when they received a call from a home on Wickiup Court. Officers went to the house found the bullet and then traced the shot back to the residence of 24 year old Ryan Pine. They also found a handgun and a spent cartridge. Pine was charged with 10 counts including 5 counts of reckless endangering of another person. He was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail. No one was injured.

