Oregon Revenue Forecast shows a stronger economy for the state

Good news in the latest revenue forecast for Oregon that came out yesterday. State economists say that the economy in Oregon is strengthening both in urban and rural areas and those effects are trickling down to low income families and other parts of the economy that are normally last to see those gains. It’s estimated that the state’s budget will grow by 200 million dollars in the next biennium taking anticipated revenue up to nearly 21 billion dollars. Legislators are still looking at how to solve a 1 point 8 billion dollar deficit in the state’s budget over the next 2 years.

