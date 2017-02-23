 Bend City Council sets goals for next 2 years

The Bend City Council held a special meeting last night setting priorities they want to work towards in the next 2 years. Among those topping the list included more housing for the working class, taking care of the city’s road problems and addressing the growth issues in the community. The city has seen an influx of 30 thousand people in the last decade with at least that many more expected in the next 10 years. City staff will be working on ways to meet the goals set by the council which will be tackled in the budget talks in May.