Spokane man arraigned on manslaughter charges from December 26th accident

A 31 year old Spokane man was arraigned yesterday in The Dalles on 3 counts of manslaughter, reckless driving and other charges surrounding an accident on Highway 26 NW of Warm Springs the day after Christmas. Nathan Verhaeghe was accused of killing 3 people and injuring 4 others in the accident. The incident closed Highway 26 for nearly 6 hours. Oregon State Police say that speed played a role in the incident. Verhaeghe is being held on 860 thousand dollars bail. He will have a plea hearing on March 14th in Wasco County Court.

