A 43 year old Prineville man was arrested this week on 65 various sexual abuse and drug charges surrounding the luring of a juvenile female to a hotel to allegedly have sex. According to Bend Police Christopher Stout arraigned to meet the 15 year old juvenile through an online site in January. The 2 met at a hotel in Bend. On February 21st Stout was arrested and lodged in Deschutes County Jail.