 OSU-Cascades Campus looks towards expansion

A meeting was held last night looking at the expansion of the OSU-Cascades Campus and how that may play out. Campus officials are looking at 2 possible scenarios, growing the campus from 10 acres to either 56 or 128 acres in size. The meeting last night focused on the larger proposal and how to integrate that into the community with the various structures, housing, amenities, and roads. State funding is being sought to expand the footprint of the campus along with needed facilities.