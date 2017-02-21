 Ribbon cutting ceremony today for new Redmond City Hall

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Redmond City Hall will take place this morning at 10 am. Mayor George Endicott will be joined by the city council and the architects that helped to refurbish the old Evergreen Elementary School. The city made a 12 million dollar investment to renovate the historic building on 9th street turning it into the new 35 thousand foot city hall. The ceremony will be outdoors. There will also be tours of the facility which will open for business next week.