 Bend Police looking for vehicle involved in hit and run accident

Bend Police continue to search for the driver of a gray or black pickup that hit a woman in downtown Bend Friday night and left the scene of the accident. The incident took place just after 9 pm when Angela Kephart was crossing Bond Street at the intersection with Franklin when she was hit by what was believed to be a raised Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck. She was taken to St. Charles in Bend with non life threatening injuries. There were several witnesses who saw the accident but no one was able to get a license plate number. Anyone having any information about the truck or who saw the accident is asked to call 693-6911.