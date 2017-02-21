 5 million dollar gift given to OSU-Cascades Campus

A 5 million dollar gift has been received by the OSU-Cascades Campus, the largest gift of its kind ever received by the Bend campus. The donor, who wishes to stay anonymous, gave the monies to help with the next phase of capital development which will include a 2nd academic building. The gift is a large step towards the 10 million dollar goal in a philanthropic funding match for the state capital funding being asked for by the college. OSU-Cascades is seeking 69 and a half million dollars in state bonding from the legislature this year to continue its expansion.