 4 finalists picked for Bend La Pine School Board position

The Bend La Pine School Board announced at their meeting last night they have come up with 4 finalists for the board position being vacated by Nori Juba. There were 26 applicants for the spot and after interviewing them all the four that were picked included Carrie McPherson Douglass, Laura Boehme, Melissa Barnes Dholakia and Ricardo Olegario. The board will have more in depth interviews with the 4 on the 27th and could make their pick on the 28th. Whoever is selected will have to run for the position in May.