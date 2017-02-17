 2nd neighborhood meeting this evening to look at rules on a 1 mile section of the Upper Deschutes Scenic Waterway in the Bend UGB

The 2nd of 3 meetings to discuss rules and regulations surrounding a one mile stretch of the Deschutes River that is part of the Upper Deschutes Scenic Waterway will take place this evening. The meetings are being held to determine if some of the rules and classifications should be changed for the portion of the scenic waterway in the UGB or left as they are. The meeting starts at 6; 30 pm at the Elk Meadow Elementary Gym.