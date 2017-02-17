 19 year old arrested for gun possession, distributing Xanax

A 19 year old Bend man was arrested this week for the illegal distribution of Xanax and unlawfully obtaining a firearm. According to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team an investigation of Christopher Deck led to him being taken into custody. In late January CODE Team members were informed that Deck had used a 3rd person to purchase a gun for him. As he is 19 the transfer of the gun to his possession was against the law. At the same time it was found that Deck was distributing the drug Xanax. After his arrest a search warrant of his home found some 700 tablets of the drug.