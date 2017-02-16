 California man arrested with 2 pounds of meth on Highway 97

A 31 year old man from Lodi California was arrested near La Pine with 2 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun in his possession. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Juan Macias was stopped for a traffic violation Tuesday afternoon in La Pine on Highway 97. Drug detection K-9 Molly was deployed and alerted to the scent of drugs in the vehicle. Officers found drugs and a handgun and arrested Macias for possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.