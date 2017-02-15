 Dam in Crook County 1 of 7 in Oregon listed as “unsatisfactory”

Dam in Crook County 1 of 7 in Oregon listed as “unsatisfactory”

 In Local News
0
0

There are 7 dams in Oregon that have been listed as unsatisfactory by the Oregon Water Resources Department. 1 of the 7 is the Johnson Creek Dam northeast of Prineville in Crook County. The designation means the dams are inspected more closely with repairs needed to keep from being labeled as unsafe. There are 869 dams in Oregon according to the Army Corp of Engineers database most of which are privately owned. Concern of the dams came after problems were discovered with the dam in Oroville California.

RL
R.L. has won numerous local, state, and national awards for his news coverage and community involvement. He is in the Oregon Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame as a 2004 Heritage Broadcaster of the Year. Over his 35-year career he has written and produced nearly 400,000 newscasts.
Recent Posts

Leave a Comment