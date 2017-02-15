 Dam in Crook County 1 of 7 in Oregon listed as “unsatisfactory”

There are 7 dams in Oregon that have been listed as unsatisfactory by the Oregon Water Resources Department. 1 of the 7 is the Johnson Creek Dam northeast of Prineville in Crook County. The designation means the dams are inspected more closely with repairs needed to keep from being labeled as unsafe. There are 869 dams in Oregon according to the Army Corp of Engineers database most of which are privately owned. Concern of the dams came after problems were discovered with the dam in Oroville California.