 Investigation continues into the death of a man in Sunriver

Sunriver Police along with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found near a jogging trail Sunday morning on Woodland Lane in Sunriver. According to Police, the 30 year old man was found bleeding from the neck from an apparent stab wound. A weapon was recovered at the crime scene. The name of the man has not been released at this time pending notification of family members.

